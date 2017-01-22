Large Cap Data Storage Devices: Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Summary

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Western Digital Corporation stated a price of 72.63 today, indicating a positive change of 1.34%.

Western Digital Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20699.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.80% and an average volume of 4286.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.14% while the 52-week low stands at 113.27%.

The performance week for Western Digital Corporation is at 2.66% and the performance month is at 7.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 36.48% and 42.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Western Digital Corporation is 10.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.76%.

The volatility (week) for Western Digital Corporation is at 2.06% and the volatility (month) is at 2.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Western Digital Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.18 and the float short is at 3.29%.

Western Digital Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -83.80%.