Large Cap Department Stores: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Summary

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Macy’s, Inc. stated a price of 36.57 today, indicating a positive change of 1.11%.

Macy’s, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11843.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 5887.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.98.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Macy’s, Inc. stands at -18.71% while the 52-week low stands at 26.05%.

The performance week for Macy’s, Inc. is at -9.89% and the performance month is at -17.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.30% and 15.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Macy’s, Inc. is -6.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.51%.

The volatility (week) for Macy’s, Inc. is at 3.48% and the volatility (month) is at 2.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Macy’s, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.32 and the float short is at 4.50%.

Macy’s, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.54, while the P/S ratio is at 0.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.70%.