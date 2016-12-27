Large Cap Department Stores: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Summary

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Macy’s, Inc. stated a price of 36.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

Macy’s, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11250.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 5880.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.98.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Macy’s, Inc. stands at -18.87% while the 52-week low stands at 25.79%.

The performance week for Macy’s, Inc. is at -2.64% and the performance month is at -18.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.61% and 17.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Macy’s, Inc. is -6.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.62%.

The volatility (week) for Macy’s, Inc. is at 2.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Macy’s, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.32 and the float short is at 4.50%.

Macy’s, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.68, while the P/S ratio is at 0.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.70%.