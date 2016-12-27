Large Cap Diagnostic Substances: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stated a price of 120.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.15%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10677.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.40% and an average volume of 519.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -765.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stands at -1.40% while the 52-week low stands at 89.13%.

The performance week for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at 0.38% and the performance month is at -0.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.04% and 38.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 64.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 5.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.35%.

The volatility (week) for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.81 and the float short is at 4.01%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 50.97, while the P/S ratio is at 6.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.40%.