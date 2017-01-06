Large Cap Diagnostic Substances: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stated a price of 118.39 today, indicating a positive change of 2.10%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10468.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.40% and an average volume of 857.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -765.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stands at -2.78% while the 52-week low stands at 86.50%.

The performance week for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at -1.52% and the performance month is at 1.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.69% and 23.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.98%.

The volatility (week) for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at 2.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.99 and the float short is at 3.87%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 49.3, while the P/S ratio is at 6.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.40%.