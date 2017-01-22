Large Cap Diagnostic Substances: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stated a price of 118.88 today, indicating a positive change of -1.16%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10783.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.40% and an average volume of 912.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -765.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stands at -2.41% while the 52-week low stands at 87.27%.

The performance week for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at -1.46% and the performance month is at -0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.41% and 26.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 1.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.30%.

The volatility (week) for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.56 and the float short is at 3.69%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 50.54, while the P/S ratio is at 6.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.40%.