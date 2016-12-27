Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stated a price of 162.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 71187.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.10% and an average volume of 2494.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at -4.00% while the 52-week low stands at 17.81%.

The performance week for Costco Wholesale Corporation is at 1.04% and the performance month is at 6.91%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.53% and 5.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Costco Wholesale Corporation is 6.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.14%.

The volatility (week) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.91 and the float short is at 1.67%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.56, while the P/S ratio is at 0.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.70%.