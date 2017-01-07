Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stated a price of 162.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 72012.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.10% and an average volume of 2291.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at -3.93% while the 52-week low stands at 17.89%.

The performance week for Costco Wholesale Corporation is at 1.18% and the performance month is at 7.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.96% and 0.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Costco Wholesale Corporation is 5.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.00%.

The volatility (week) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.26 and the float short is at 1.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.71, while the P/S ratio is at 0.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.70%.