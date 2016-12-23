Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Summary

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar General Corporation stated a price of 74.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.42%.

Dollar General Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20545.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 3344.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar General Corporation stands at -23.04% while the 52-week low stands at 11.72%.

The performance week for Dollar General Corporation is at -3.25% and the performance month is at -5.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.48% and -18.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar General Corporation is 0.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.87%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar General Corporation is at 2.30% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar General Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.91 and the float short is at 3.53%.

Dollar General Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.52, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.20%.