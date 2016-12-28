Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Summary

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar General Corporation stated a price of 74.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

Dollar General Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20542.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 3322.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar General Corporation stands at -22.49% while the 52-week low stands at 12.52%.

The performance week for Dollar General Corporation is at -3.53% and the performance month is at -6.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.75% and -20.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar General Corporation is 1.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.15%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar General Corporation is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.19%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar General Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.93 and the float short is at 3.53%.

Dollar General Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.47, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.20%.