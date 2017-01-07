Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Summary

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar General Corporation stated a price of 73.69 today, indicating a positive change of -1.11%.

Dollar General Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20604.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 3069.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar General Corporation stands at -23.42% while the 52-week low stands at 11.17%.

The performance week for Dollar General Corporation is at 0.68% and the performance month is at -2.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.64% and -20.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar General Corporation is -0.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.90%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar General Corporation is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar General Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.51 and the float short is at 2.80%.

Dollar General Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.56, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.20%.