Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Summary

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar General Corporation stated a price of 71 today, indicating a positive change of -0.01%.

Dollar General Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19617.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 3057.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar General Corporation stands at -26.21% while the 52-week low stands at 7.11%.

The performance week for Dollar General Corporation is at -3.52% and the performance month is at -6.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.68% and -23.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar General Corporation is -5.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.66%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar General Corporation is at 2.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar General Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.5 and the float short is at 2.78%.

Dollar General Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.73, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.20%.