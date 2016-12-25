Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summary

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar Tree, Inc. stated a price of 78.7 today, indicating a positive change of -0.77%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18910.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 2827.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar Tree, Inc. stands at -21.24% while the 52-week low stands at 8.52%.

The performance week for Dollar Tree, Inc. is at -6.53% and the performance month is at -11.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.63% and -14.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar Tree, Inc. is -3.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.31%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar Tree, Inc. is at 2.89% and the volatility (month) is at 2.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.35 and the float short is at 2.94%.

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.24, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.40%.