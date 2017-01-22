Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summary

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dollar Tree, Inc. stated a price of 76.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18003.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 2776.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dollar Tree, Inc. stands at -23.39% while the 52-week low stands at 5.57%.

The performance week for Dollar Tree, Inc. is at -1.25% and the performance month is at -9.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.26% and -19.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dollar Tree, Inc. is -6.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.55%.

The volatility (week) for Dollar Tree, Inc. is at 2.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.65 and the float short is at 3.25%.

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.6, while the P/S ratio is at 0.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.40%.