Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Summary

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Target Corporation stated a price of 73.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

Target Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 41419.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.60% and an average volume of 5124.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 27.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Target Corporation stands at -10.15% while the 52-week low stands at 14.69%.

The performance week for Target Corporation is at -4.23% and the performance month is at -6.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.27% and 7.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Target Corporation is 1.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.75%.

The volatility (week) for Target Corporation is at 1.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Target Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.1 and the float short is at 5.58%.

Target Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.49, while the P/S ratio is at 0.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 36.00%.