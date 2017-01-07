Large Cap Discount, Variety Stores: Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Summary

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Target Corporation stated a price of 71.66 today, indicating a positive change of -1.24%.

Target Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 40976.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.60% and an average volume of 5056.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 27.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Target Corporation stands at -12.76% while the 52-week low stands at 11.36%.

The performance week for Target Corporation is at -0.37% and the performance month is at -5.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.02% and 5.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Target Corporation is -2.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.85%.

The volatility (week) for Target Corporation is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Target Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.44 and the float short is at 5.82%.

Target Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.32, while the P/S ratio is at 0.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 36.00%.