Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Summary

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BT Group plc stated a price of 24.3 today, indicating a positive change of 2.36%.

BT Group plc is operating with a market capitalization of 46462.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 585.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BT Group plc stands at -29.92% while the 52-week low stands at 13.90%.

The performance week for BT Group plc is at 0.25% and the performance month is at 5.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.38% and -2.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BT Group plc is 5.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.64%.

The volatility (week) for BT Group plc is at 0.74% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BT Group plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.91 and the float short is at 0.07%.

BT Group plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.6, while the P/S ratio is at 1.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.90%.