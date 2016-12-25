Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Crown Castle International Corp. stated a price of 87.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 31528.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 2986.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Crown Castle International Corp. stands at -13.39% while the 52-week low stands at 19.99%.

The performance week for Crown Castle International Corp. is at 1.80% and the performance month is at 4.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.76% and -8.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Crown Castle International Corp. is 0.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.46%.

The volatility (week) for Crown Castle International Corp. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Crown Castle International Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 1.76 and the float short is at 1.47%.

Crown Castle International Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 88.75, while the P/S ratio is at 8.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 58.80%.