Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT)

Summary

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. stated a price of 56.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20303.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 4166.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Level 3 Communications, Inc. stands at -1.14% while the 52-week low stands at 36.44%.

The performance week for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is at 0.12% and the performance month is at 0.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.73% and 19.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is 5.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.88%.

The volatility (week) for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.97 and the float short is at 1.13%.

Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.56, while the P/S ratio is at 2.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 688.10%.