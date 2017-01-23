Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT)

Summary

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. stated a price of 58.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 21152.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 4030.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Level 3 Communications, Inc. stands at -0.59% while the 52-week low stands at 41.12%.

The performance week for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is at 1.15% and the performance month is at 3.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.64% and 4.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is 4.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.60%.

The volatility (week) for Level 3 Communications, Inc. is at 0.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.86 and the float short is at 0.98%.

Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.77, while the P/S ratio is at 2.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 688.10%.