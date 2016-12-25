Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM)

Summary

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stated a price of 23.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 92804.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.90% and an average volume of 163.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stands at -18.19% while the 52-week low stands at 19.71%.

The performance week for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 2.11% and the performance month is at 2.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.23% and -12.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is -1.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.70%.

The volatility (week) for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 0.64% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 0.01%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.37, while the P/S ratio is at 2.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.10%.