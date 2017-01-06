Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM)

Summary

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stated a price of 23.45 today, indicating a positive change of -1.22%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 94487.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.90% and an average volume of 178.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stands at -17.52% while the 52-week low stands at 20.69%.

The performance week for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 4.31% and the performance month is at 3.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.67% and -15.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is 0.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.96%.

The volatility (week) for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 0.75% and the volatility (month) is at 0.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.27 and the float short is at 0.03%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.10%.