Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM)

Summary

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stated a price of 24.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 94724.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.90% and an average volume of 195.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. stands at -15.55% while the 52-week low stands at 23.57%.

The performance week for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 0.50% and the performance month is at 3.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.07% and -10.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is 3.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.83%.

The volatility (week) for NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is at 0.72% and the volatility (month) is at 0.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.96 and the float short is at 0.01%.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.42, while the P/S ratio is at 2.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.10%.