Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Summary

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stated a price of 28.18 today, indicating a positive change of -3.82%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is operating with a market capitalization of 29935.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.80% and an average volume of 422.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stands at -18.25% while the 52-week low stands at 32.92%.

The performance week for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is at -4.34% and the performance month is at -0.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.17% and -9.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is -2.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.43%.

The volatility (week) for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 0.10%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.78, while the P/S ratio is at 3.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.50%.