Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Summary

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SBA Communications Corporation stated a price of 105.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

SBA Communications Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12981.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 1107.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SBA Communications Corporation stands at -10.99% while the 52-week low stands at 27.46%.

The performance week for SBA Communications Corporation is at 3.01% and the performance month is at 4.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.89% and 3.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SBA Communications Corporation is 0.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.52%.

The volatility (week) for SBA Communications Corporation is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SBA Communications Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.35 and the float short is at 3.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 129.75, while the P/S ratio is at 8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -629.40%.