Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Summary

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SBA Communications Corporation stated a price of 104.01 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

SBA Communications Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13024.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 1115.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SBA Communications Corporation stands at -12.28% while the 52-week low stands at 25.62%.

The performance week for SBA Communications Corporation is at 0.17% and the performance month is at 6.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.37% and -5.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SBA Communications Corporation is 0.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.20%.

The volatility (week) for SBA Communications Corporation is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 2.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SBA Communications Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.32 and the float short is at 3.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 129.06, while the P/S ratio is at 8.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -629.40%.