Large Cap Diversified Communication Services: Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)

Summary

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. stated a price of 9.02 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 18061.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 242.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telecom Italia S.p.A. stands at -25.45% while the 52-week low stands at 29.78%.

The performance week for Telecom Italia S.p.A. is at 2.96% and the performance month is at 20.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.00% and 30.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 10.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.57%.

The volatility (week) for Telecom Italia S.p.A. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 2.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at 0.04%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.57, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -184.30%.