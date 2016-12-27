Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT)

Summary

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dell Technologies Inc. stated a price of 56.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Dell Technologies Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12068.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.20% and an average volume of 1748.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 4.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at -2.74% while the 52-week low stands at 33.44%.

The performance week for Dell Technologies Inc. is at -0.62% and the performance month is at 8.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.12% and *TBA respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dell Technologies Inc. is 9.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.63%.

The volatility (week) for Dell Technologies Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 2.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dell Technologies Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.06 and the float short is at 0.86%.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.80%.