Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT)

Summary

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dell Technologies Inc. stated a price of 56.75 today, indicating a positive change of 2.68%.

Dell Technologies Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12007.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.20% and an average volume of 1652.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 4.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at -1.56% while the 52-week low stands at 35.05%.

The performance week for Dell Technologies Inc. is at -0.13% and the performance month is at 4.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.03% and *TBA respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dell Technologies Inc. is 8.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.04%.

The volatility (week) for Dell Technologies Inc. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dell Technologies Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.03 and the float short is at 0.79%.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.80%.