Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: Denali Holding Inc. (NYSE:DVMT)

Summary

Denali Holding Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Denali Holding Inc. stated a price of 59.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.77%.

Denali Holding Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12710.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.20% and an average volume of 1628.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 4.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Denali Holding Inc. stands at -0.22% while the 52-week low stands at 41.03%.

The performance week for Denali Holding Inc. is at 2.81% and the performance month is at 5.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.21% and *TBA respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Denali Holding Inc. is 9.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.52%.

The volatility (week) for Denali Holding Inc. is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Denali Holding Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.69 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Denali Holding Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.80%.