Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stated a price of 23.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is operating with a market capitalization of 39556.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 11522.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at -3.88% while the 52-week low stands at 106.83%.

The performance week for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is at 1.40% and the performance month is at 1.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.05% and 39.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 58.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 3.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.62%.

The volatility (week) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.9 and the float short is at 1.32%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.99, while the P/S ratio is at 0.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.