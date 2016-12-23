Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summary

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HP Inc. stated a price of 15.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.50%.

HP Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26694.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 12180.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -57.00% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HP Inc. stands at -6.50% while the 52-week low stands at 75.58%.

The performance week for HP Inc. is at -2.39% and the performance month is at -4.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.18% and 25.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HP Inc. is 0.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.09%.

The volatility (week) for HP Inc. is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HP Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.15 and the float short is at 1.54%.

HP Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.89, while the P/S ratio is at 0.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -24.50%.