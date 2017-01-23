Large Cap Diversified Computer Systems: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summary

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HP Inc. stated a price of 14.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.87%.

HP Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25342.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 12100.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -57.00% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HP Inc. stands at -8.58% while the 52-week low stands at 71.67%.

The performance week for HP Inc. is at -0.41% and the performance month is at -2.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.21% and 7.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HP Inc. is -3.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.49%.

The volatility (week) for HP Inc. is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HP Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at 1.65%.

HP Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.63, while the P/S ratio is at 0.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -24.50%.