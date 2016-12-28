Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Summary

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Acuity Brands, Inc. stated a price of 235.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10240.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 526.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Acuity Brands, Inc. stands at -16.14% while the 52-week low stands at 39.18%.

The performance week for Acuity Brands, Inc. is at -5.34% and the performance month is at -7.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.01% and 0.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Acuity Brands, Inc. is -3.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.18%.

The volatility (week) for Acuity Brands, Inc. is at 2.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Acuity Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.15 and the float short is at 6.23%.

Acuity Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.44, while the P/S ratio is at 3.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.10%.