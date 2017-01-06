Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Summary

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Acuity Brands, Inc. stated a price of 239.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10608.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 507.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.21.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Acuity Brands, Inc. stands at -14.71% while the 52-week low stands at 41.54%.

The performance week for Acuity Brands, Inc. is at 3.41% and the performance month is at -5.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.73% and -5.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Acuity Brands, Inc. is -0.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.78%.

The volatility (week) for Acuity Brands, Inc. is at 2.39% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Acuity Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.78 and the float short is at 5.57%.

Acuity Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.01, while the P/S ratio is at 3.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.10%.