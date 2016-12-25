Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Summary

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Amphenol Corporation stated a price of 68.3 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Amphenol Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 21250.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.90% and an average volume of 1375.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Amphenol Corporation stands at -1.06% while the 52-week low stands at 54.94%.

The performance week for Amphenol Corporation is at 1.34% and the performance month is at 0.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.90% and 23.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Amphenol Corporation is 2.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.20%.

The volatility (week) for Amphenol Corporation is at 0.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Amphenol Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.13 and the float short is at 1.85%.

Amphenol Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.33, while the P/S ratio is at 3.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.00%.