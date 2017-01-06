Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Summary

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Amphenol Corporation stated a price of 68.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.81%.

Amphenol Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20967.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.90% and an average volume of 1281.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Amphenol Corporation stands at -1.32% while the 52-week low stands at 54.52%.

The performance week for Amphenol Corporation is at 0.00% and the performance month is at -0.18%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.36% and 20.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Amphenol Corporation is 1.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.05%.

The volatility (week) for Amphenol Corporation is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Amphenol Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.35 and the float short is at 1.82%.

Amphenol Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.04, while the P/S ratio is at 3.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.00%.