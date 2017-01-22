Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Summary

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Amphenol Corporation stated a price of 68.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Amphenol Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 21040.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.90% and an average volume of 1192.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Amphenol Corporation stands at -0.62% while the 52-week low stands at 55.62%.

The performance week for Amphenol Corporation is at 0.93% and the performance month is at 0.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.26% and 16.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Amphenol Corporation is 1.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.98%.

The volatility (week) for Amphenol Corporation is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Amphenol Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.96 and the float short is at 1.54%.

Amphenol Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.45, while the P/S ratio is at 3.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.00%.