Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Summary

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Corning Incorporated stated a price of 24.79 today, indicating a positive change of 1.52%.

Corning Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 24244.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 7640.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Corning Incorporated stands at -2.21% while the 52-week low stands at 57.70%.

The performance week for Corning Incorporated is at 1.06% and the performance month is at 1.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.94% and 16.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Corning Incorporated is 2.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.63%.

The volatility (week) for Corning Incorporated is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Corning Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.3 and the float short is at 2.67%.

Corning Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.03, while the P/S ratio is at 2.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -42.40%.