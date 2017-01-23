Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Summary
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Corning Incorporated stated a price of 24.79 today, indicating a positive change of 1.52%.
Corning Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 24244.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 7640.62.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.25.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Corning Incorporated stands at -2.21% while the 52-week low stands at 57.70%.
The performance week for Corning Incorporated is at 1.06% and the performance month is at 1.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.94% and 16.66% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.14%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Corning Incorporated is 2.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.63%.
The volatility (week) for Corning Incorporated is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Corning Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.3 and the float short is at 2.67%.
Corning Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.03, while the P/S ratio is at 2.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -42.40%.