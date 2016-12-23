Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Summary

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Corning Incorporated stated a price of 24.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

Corning Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 23484.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 8501.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Corning Incorporated stands at -2.45% while the 52-week low stands at 57.32%.

The performance week for Corning Incorporated is at 2.10% and the performance month is at 3.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.58% and 27.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 38.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Corning Incorporated is 4.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.42%.

The volatility (week) for Corning Incorporated is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Corning Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.75 and the float short is at 3.37%.

Corning Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.01, while the P/S ratio is at 2.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -42.40%.