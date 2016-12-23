Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Kyocera Corp. (NYSE:KYO)

Summary

Kyocera Corp. (NYSE:KYO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kyocera Corp. stated a price of 50.39 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Kyocera Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 18756.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 9.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kyocera Corp. stands at -1.06% while the 52-week low stands at 32.57%.

The performance week for Kyocera Corp. is at 0.96% and the performance month is at 2.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.74% and 6.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kyocera Corp. is 3.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.86%.

The volatility (week) for Kyocera Corp. is at 0.43% and the volatility (month) is at 0.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kyocera Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 3.75 and the float short is at 0.01%.

Kyocera Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.09, while the P/S ratio is at 1.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.90%.