Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Kyocera Corp. (NYSE:KYO)

Summary
Kyocera Corp. (NYSE:KYO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Kyocera Corp. stated a price of 50.48 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.
Kyocera Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 18834.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 9.82.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.01.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Kyocera Corp. stands at -0.88% while the 52-week low stands at 32.81%.
The performance week for Kyocera Corp. is at 1.51% and the performance month is at 3.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.31% and 7.84% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.48%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Kyocera Corp. is 3.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.04%.
The volatility (week) for Kyocera Corp. is at 0.43% and the volatility (month) is at 0.59%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Kyocera Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 3.75 and the float short is at 0.01%.
Kyocera Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.19, while the P/S ratio is at 1.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.90%.