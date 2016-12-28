Large Cap Diversified Electronics: Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)

Summary

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kyocera Corporation stated a price of 50.24 today, indicating a positive change of -0.49%.

Kyocera Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19097.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 8.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kyocera Corporation stands at -1.36% while the 52-week low stands at 32.16%.

The performance week for Kyocera Corporation is at 1.51% and the performance month is at 3.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.31% and 7.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kyocera Corporation is 2.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.48%.

The volatility (week) for Kyocera Corporation is at 0.43% and the volatility (month) is at 0.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kyocera Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.37 and the float short is at 0.01%.

Kyocera Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.06, while the P/S ratio is at 1.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.90%.