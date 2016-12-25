Large Cap Diversified Electronics: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Summary

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TE Connectivity Ltd. stated a price of 70.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 25435.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an average volume of 1298.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at -1.74% while the 52-week low stands at 39.84%.

The performance week for TE Connectivity Ltd. is at 1.26% and the performance month is at 4.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.85% and 30.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TE Connectivity Ltd. is 6.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.64%.

The volatility (week) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.22%.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 74.60%.