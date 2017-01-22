Large Cap Diversified Electronics: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Summary

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TE Connectivity Ltd. stated a price of 69.92 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 24961.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an average volume of 1379.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at -2.71% while the 52-week low stands at 38.46%.

The performance week for TE Connectivity Ltd. is at 1.11% and the performance month is at -0.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.46% and 14.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TE Connectivity Ltd. is 2.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.07%.

The volatility (week) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.99 and the float short is at 1.16%.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.18, while the P/S ratio is at 2.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 74.60%.