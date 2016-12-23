Large Cap Diversified Investments: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stated a price of 56.85 today, indicating a positive change of -0.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34361.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 3080.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at -4.96% while the 52-week low stands at 26.70%.

The performance week for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at -1.80% and the performance month is at 5.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.02% and 16.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is 2.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.00%.

The volatility (week) for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.41 and the float short is at 0.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.44, while the P/S ratio is at 8.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.90%.