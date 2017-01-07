Large Cap Diversified Investments: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stated a price of 57.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33977.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 2909.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at -4.11% while the 52-week low stands at 27.84%.

The performance week for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at 0.56% and the performance month is at -1.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.47% and 12.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is 2.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.15%.

The volatility (week) for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.71 and the float short is at 0.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.31, while the P/S ratio is at 8.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.90%.