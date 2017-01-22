Large Cap Diversified Investments: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summary
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stated a price of 57.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.77%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33929.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 2896.18.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at -4.05% while the 52-week low stands at 27.93%.
The performance week for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at 1.20% and the performance month is at -0.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.77% and 10.00% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.74%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is 1.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.29%.
The volatility (week) for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.61 and the float short is at 0.80%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.49, while the P/S ratio is at 8.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.90%.