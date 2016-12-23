Large Cap Diversified Investments: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nasdaq, Inc. stated a price of 67.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11193.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 857.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nasdaq, Inc. stands at -5.68% while the 52-week low stands at 23.82%.

The performance week for Nasdaq, Inc. is at -2.04% and the performance month is at 2.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.79% and 7.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nasdaq, Inc. is 2.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.05%.

The volatility (week) for Nasdaq, Inc. is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nasdaq, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.44 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Nasdaq, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.59, while the P/S ratio is at 3.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.40%.