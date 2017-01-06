Large Cap Diversified Investments: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nasdaq, Inc. stated a price of 68.62 today, indicating a positive change of 1.44%.

Nasdaq, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11155.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 822.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nasdaq, Inc. stands at -3.71% while the 52-week low stands at 26.41%.

The performance week for Nasdaq, Inc. is at 0.45% and the performance month is at 4.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.62% and 5.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nasdaq, Inc. is 4.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.03%.

The volatility (week) for Nasdaq, Inc. is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nasdaq, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.22 and the float short is at 2.59%.

Nasdaq, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.74, while the P/S ratio is at 3.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.40%.